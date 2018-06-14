Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe at music festival

Posted 9:50 AM, June 14, 2018, by

WINSTED, Minn. — A woman at a music festival had an exhaust-ing ordeal after getting her head stuck in a truck’s tailpipe.

The Winsted Fire Department was recently called to the Winstock Music Festival in Minnesota to help free the woman, KARE reported.

It is not known how her head became stuck.

Authorities said the woman has since been cited for underage drinking and was escorted from the festival after being removed from the tailpipe.

Video of the woman and her head in the tailpipe has been viewed on Facebook more than 2.6 million times.

The brief video appears to show a firefighter preparing to use a power saw to free the woman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s