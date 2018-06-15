Air Quality Action Day issued for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday.

The alert is in effect for Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties.

The DEQ expects elevated levels of ozone Saturday. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

People are asked to hold off on activities that cause ozone, like using gasoline-powered equipment and charcoal lighter fluid. People with respiratory ailments should limit outdoor exercise and exertion.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s with muggy conditions across the region into Monday. For the latest forecast, click here.