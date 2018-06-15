Battle Creek lifts Drinking Water Advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE #2: The city of Battle Creek announced that at 3 p.m. Saturday it was lifting the Drinking Water Advisory due to manganese test results from 52 water samples submitted to the lab for testing.

UPDATE #1: At midday Saturday, the city of Battle Creek expanded those eligible for free bottled water. The following statement was issued:

"Given further information from a limited number of studies – and out of an abundance of caution – adults and children with known, significant liver disease may wish to consider using bottled water for anything they eat and drink, until further notice."

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — When Martiyah Cummings learned about the high levels of manganese in the water, she drove to the Public Works Office Friday afternoon to pick up a case.

“I’m glad that the city is giving out this water,” said Cummings after placing the water in her vehicle next to her infant in the backseat. “I just found out about this location but I've been telling people about other locations.”

The City of Battle Creek said they are distributing water for a second consecutive day at nine locations around the area including City Hall, the police department and six fire stations. Thursday they announced that high levels of manganese, which is harmful to early childhood development, was found in the drinking water.

“We’re re-sampling the areas that we’ve been asked by the Department of Environmental Equality, re-sampling for manganese,” said City Manager Rebecca Fleury during an interview at the Public Works office. “Because we share a water system with our surrounding neighbors, there will be locations tested in Pennfield Township [and] Bedford Township.”

Emmett Township, the city of Springfield and one site in Leroy Township will be tested as well, she said. In total 50 locations were tested on Friday. Once the samples were collected they were shipped to a lab in Holland for further testing and results. In the meantime, she recommends being cautious when cooking

“If you boil manganese it could potentially give it higher levels because you’re boiling off the water,” said Fleury. “But remember this is not a ‘boil-water’ situation at all.”

Fleury said they ordered 64 skids of water. The Public Works Office will be closed over the weekened. However cases will be available at the police department and fire stations.

“Were being above and beyond cautious and proactive for our community,” she said. “The health and safety of our community is our No. 1 priority.”

Monday - Friday:

Battle Creek City Hall, 10 N. Division St. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Battle Creek Dept. of Public Works, 150 S. Kendall, (7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

All Week (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.):