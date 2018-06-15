Centreville Softball advances to state championship

Posted 11:38 PM, June 15, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Centreville softball team topped Unionville Sebewaing 4-0 on Friday to advance to the Division 4 State Finals on Saturday at 5:30pm against Coleman.

 

