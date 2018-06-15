Centreville Softball advances to state championship
-
Big 3rd inning leads Centreville to 1st softball state title in school history
-
Coloma tops Clinton, advances to state title game
-
Caledonia blanks Alpena, advances to state semifinals
-
Coloma wins state championship with thrilling come-from-behind win
-
Caledonia rallies to beat Hartland and win the divison 1 state championship
-
-
Caledonia softball wins regional championship
-
Hope Softball falls short of Super Regional Title
-
Caledonia, Hudsonville split OK Red softball doubleheader
-
East Grand Rapids beats Spring Lake for 6th straight regional title
-
Kalamazoo Christian beats North Muskegon in a shootout to advance to state championship game
-
-
The Gobles grow closer through softball
-
South Haven falls to Escanaba in division 2 state championship game
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past Gull Lake in overtime to advance to 3rd straight state final