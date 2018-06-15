Chemical contaminants in Ford airport soil, groundwater

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Tests have confirmed chemical contaminants in soil and groundwater at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids.

The western Michigan airport released a report Friday that shows elevated levels of PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Airport officials say the levels are below state limits for drinking. They also say the airport will test some nearby residential wells.

PFAS compounds are used in food packaging and many consumer products. They’re also found in firefighting foam used by airports and the military.

Some nearby homeowners started paying for private water testing this spring after the state asked the airport to investigate its past use of firefighting foam.

A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman tells The Grand Rapids Press that the state will review the report.