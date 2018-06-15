Child ‘hugs’ sculpture. Now parents may be stuck with $132,000 bill

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Two parents may be stuck with a $132,000 bill after their child damaged a sculpture inside the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas, according to KSHB.
The child’s mother, Sarah Goodman, said the incident happened during a wedding reception last month.
Surveillance video shows the child hug the sculpture, then seconds later, it fell.
“We heard a bunch of commotion and I thought, ‘Whose yelling at my son?’” Goodman explained. “This glass mosaic torso is laying on the ground and someone is following me around demanding my personal information.”
Following the incident, Goodman and her husband received a letter from an insurance company saying they were negligent for not monitoring their children.
However, Goodman said the accident could have happened to any family.
“My children are well supervised but all people get distracted,” she said.
The family has also raised concerns about the safety of the art display.
Goodman said the sculpture should have had more protection and markings around it due to its expensive price tag.
“It’s in the main walkway. Not a separate room. No plexiglass. Not protected. Not held down,” she said. “There was no border around it. There wasn’t even a sign around it that said, ‘Do not touch.’”
Goodman added that she was disappointed that no ever asked if her son was okay after the sculpture nearly fell on top of him.
“He’s honestly been having bad dreams every night,” she said. “None of these people have ever once said, ‘How is Troy? How is your son holding up? Is his face okay?’”
A spokesperson with the City of Overland Park said the city filed an insurance claim. The insurance company then contacted the Goodman family.
“It was a piece that was loaned to us that we are responsible for. That’s public money,” spokesperson Sean Reilly explained. “We are responsible to protect the public investment.”
Reilly defended the display at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center and said the sculpture was never meant to be touched.
“There’s a societal responsibility that you may not interact with it if it’s not designed for interaction,” he said.
Goodman said the family still has not figured out how to deal with paying for the damage and has reached out to their homeowner’s insurance provider for assistance.
“$132,000 is completely astronomical,” she said. “We’ll see what the insurance company says and if they’re going to take it to lawyers. We don’t know.”
5 comments
Michael
Don’t take your child to places with high end art if you can’t supervise them well enough to prevent them from breaking it.
Bud
I wouldn’t pay $132.00 for the statue – proving art is in the eye of the beholder.
The insurance company should be on the hook for it – they were the ones who took the risk to insure the piece.
Michael
My car is insured. One night last fall my car was keyed is a rash of car larcenies all up and down the street.
My insurance paid it as they should have but they also sued the individuals that were caught for the price of the damage done and I got my deductible back.
That’s how insurance works. If there’s no suspect they bite the bullet. If they know who did it that person becomes responsible.
Mac Woods
Seriously? The whole state of Kansas MIGHT be worth $800.
maria
No. They got it all wrong , Parents should Sue because the Statue WAS NOT SECURE .could have killed there son.