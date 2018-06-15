Coloma tops Clinton, advances to state title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Senior Morgan Wagner drove in runs in the 1st and 3rd innings as Coloma defeated Clinton 5-1 in a division 3 state semifinal softball game at Michigan State University on Friday.

"It is just an amazing feeling" Wagner said. "Going farther each year we are just pushin it, we have nothing to lose, we are this far all of the people in our community are so proud of us."

Senior Jaidyn Hutsell started in the circle and pitched a complete game allowing just 1 run on f hits while walking 1 and striking out 4.

Senior Kayle Yore padded the Comets lead with a bases double to score 3 in the 6th inning.

"Every year we go a step farther last year we lost in quarterfinals this year we beat quarterfinals" Yore said. "This is really important to us, our coach, us four seniors have been with her since our 8th grade year and it means a lot to her, it means a lot to us."

2nd ranked Coloma will play top ranked Millington in the state championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State University.