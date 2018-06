Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN/AP) -- Two sheriff's deputies were shot Friday inside a juvenile court services building in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a Wyandotte County spokesman.

Both deputies were transported to an area hospital to receive medical treatment, spokesman Edwin Birch said, but their conditions were unknown.

The Associated Press is reporting that one of the deputies has died.

A juvenile was also shot, Birch said, and taken to a hospital. The juvenile's condition is unknown.