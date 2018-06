× Explore the Rose Show at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Summer is here and that means flowers and gardens are flourishing here in West Michigan.

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting a Rose Show from 1 to 5 p.m. this weekend.

The show features hybrids teas, miniatures, floribundas and more.

Garden visitors can also vote for the most fragrant rose.

Admission is $14 for adults, $7 for children and kids 2 and under get in free.