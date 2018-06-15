× FDA says “sunscreen pills don’t work”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A consumer alert to keep your sunscreen in liquid form while hitting the pool this summer.

The new warning comes from the FDA about those so-called sunscreen pills and claims there’s no such thing.

They also say those pills simply cannot replace sunscreen.

The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter to multiple drug companies asking them to stop marketing the pills and advises families that sunblock with broad-spectrum protection with an SPF 30 is best.