Meet Friday's Friend, Sam! Sam is a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix. He came to HSWM as an owner surrender in early May. Sam gets along with other dogs, does great on a leash, loves to give hugs, and even enjoys baths! He is heartworm positive, which means the adopter must purchase six months of heartworm preventative and HSWM will match 6 months.

If you are interested in adopting Sam or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.