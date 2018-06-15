× Get ready to BBQ with Walmart’s new Nickelodeon Slime Sauce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s pretty much no way you didn’t know what green slime was. Not only was it the best part of Nickelodeon game shows but the network even ‘slimed’ celebrities on its award shows, and has continued to do so over the past few decades.

Most kids dreamed of getting slimed themselves, and now you can find Nickelodeon Slime Sauce on Walmart shelves.

The green condiment is actually dyed ketchup and resembles the iconic slime.

It’s just in time for those summer barbeques and the best part is it’s only around $2.50

Walmart says it’d be a great addition to themed parties and Halloween as well.

It’s not known how long it’ll stick around but it will probably be at the top of grocery lists for parents.