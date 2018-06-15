Girl uses money from veggie stand to buy gifts for senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- You may remember the story of 6-year-old Everleigh Schuster and her veggie stand, Evy's Veggies. She sold vegetable plants she grew with her grandparents to raise money for a charity project.

On Friday, she got to put that to good use. She used the money she raised to buy flowers and snacks for the residents at Sunset Manor in Ottawa County.

Evy's Veggies sold out of all of her plants a few weeks ago, giving her enough money to treat all of the residents at Sunset Manor.

“I was giving people fresh fruit and giving them popcorn and flowers because they never get fresh fruit and on movie night they never like the plain popcorn,” Schuster said.

On Friday, she walked to each table at dinner, giving residents a bundle of flowers and a bag of popcorn. She also gave the residents fresh fruit.

Schuster says helping people is one of her favorite things to do, and hopes other kids her age will do the same. She still has some money leftover from what she raised and is going to use it to buy school supplies for her second grade class next year. She also says she's going to save some of her money for college.