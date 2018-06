Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. - The Grand Taste event at the Meijer LPGA Classic is getting so popular, online pre-sale tickets are now sold out.

Meijer officials say that a limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on-site at Bythefield Country Club in Belmont. Those are first-come, first-served.

The event provides food and drink sampling throughout the weekend of the LPGA event.