Grandville moves 4th of July fireworks launch site

Posted 3:43 PM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, June 15, 2018

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – One of the biggest 4th of July fireworks displays is on the move.

The City of Grandville posted on their Facebook page Friday afternoon that their annual show will now be launched from Wedgwood Park, which is just north of Grandville Middle School.  The fireworks had been launched in previous years from Mill Race Park, with viewing advertised at the middle school.  The middle school will still be a good spot to watch the fireworks, but they’ll be coming from a different direction.

The city says in their post that the change has been made due to encroaching trees and the inability of more and more residents from being able to see the fireworks.  They say they are also adding more height to this year’s show.

The change means that parking will not be allowed at Wedgwood Park due to the launch site and related regulations and safety measures.

 

