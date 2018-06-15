Kalamazoo Christian Division 4 Runner-Up

Posted 11:48 PM, June 15, 2018, by

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer team fell just short in the Division 4 State Finals on Friday as Lansing Christian won 1-0 and the Comets finish the year as runners-up.

