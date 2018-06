× Michigan approves $4 million to repair Kalamazoo County roads

KALAMAZOO CO., Mich.– The state has approved the annual budget with an additional $4.6 million dedicated to repairing roads and bridges in Kalamazoo County.

More than 6 projects will be funded including Zylman Avenue and Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo and Idaho Avenue in Portage.

Representative Iden of Oshtemo says these projects will improve transportation and increase economic growth.

There is no word yet on when construction will begin.