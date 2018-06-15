Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's Opening Day for the annual Powerboat event in Muskegon.

There will be a Powerboat Street Party tonight with 15 of the biggest and baddest boats surrounding Hackley Park, where Taste of Muskegon is happening.

The goal of the three day Powerboat event is to raise more than $6,000 for Make-A-Wish.

2. A West Michigan man has broken a state record catching the biggest Black Buffalo fish.

Brandonn Kramer of Muskegon caught this fish last month on the Grand River in Ottawa County.

The fish weighed about 47 pounds and nearly 40 inches long.

The previous record was a 44 pound Black Buffalo Fish caught back in 2015.

3. A college student is making a splash in her community because of the unique business she started: she's a mermaid.

21-year-old Sadie Johnson started her business two years ago, called Once Upon a Splash; she goes to kids' parties as a mermaid.

She said she's always been fascinated with the creatures, ever since she was a kid. She also said she noticed that no one else was doing something like this around Michigan, so she decided to "jump in."

Sadie's costumes are all custom made. Believe it or not, those tails can cost more than $1,000.

So far, Sadie has done more than 65 mermaid parties, festivals, and other events, and she's completely booked every weekend this summer. She's doing all this on top of being a college student and working another job.

4. In case people need something new to critique Millennials for, they're apparently too lazy to go to bars. That doesn't mean they've stopped drinking though.

A survey from Mintel found that Millennials prefer drinking at home more than other generations. Nearly 30 percent of younger Millennials, ages 24 to 31, reported they prefer drinking at home because going out takes "too much effort."

On the other hand, just 15 percent of the Baby Boomers who responded say they feel the same way. 74 percent of people said drinking at home was more relaxing.

5. It's National Flip Flop Day, and people can celebrate with a free smoothie!

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will offer a free limited edition smoothie to customers today, just stop in from 2-7 p.m. to snag a 16 ounce drink. It's made up of orange, banana, pineapple, and mango.

Customers are also encourages to leave a donation during their visit, with all proceeds going to Camp Sunshine, a Maine retreat for children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.