Motorcyclist injured in crash with car in Lake Odessa

Posted 4:00 PM, June 15, 2018, by

Photo from Ionia County Sheriff FB page

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. —  A motorcyclist is heading to the hospital following a crash with a car.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday, on Lapo Road at M-50/Eaton Highway in Lake Odessa, near the Barry/Ionia county border.

Ionia County dispatchers told FOX 17 that a call went out for Aero-Med to fly to the scene, but the chopper later was waived off. Instead, an ambulance drove the patient to an unspecified hospital. There was no immediate word on who was injured, or how severely.

Michigan State Police troopers and Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene. There was no initial word which police agency will be handling the crash investigation.

At  3:45 p.m., dispatchers said police at the accident scene were waiting for a wrecker to remove the bike from the road, before reopening that intersection. Meanwhile, motorists were asked to “avoid the area”.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s