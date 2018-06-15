× Motorcyclist injured in crash with car in Lake Odessa

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A motorcyclist is heading to the hospital following a crash with a car.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday, on Lapo Road at M-50/Eaton Highway in Lake Odessa, near the Barry/Ionia county border.

Ionia County dispatchers told FOX 17 that a call went out for Aero-Med to fly to the scene, but the chopper later was waived off. Instead, an ambulance drove the patient to an unspecified hospital. There was no immediate word on who was injured, or how severely.

Michigan State Police troopers and Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene. There was no initial word which police agency will be handling the crash investigation.

At 3:45 p.m., dispatchers said police at the accident scene were waiting for a wrecker to remove the bike from the road, before reopening that intersection. Meanwhile, motorists were asked to “avoid the area”.