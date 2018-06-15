MSP Task Force Busts Fruitport Man on Child-Exploitation Rap

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 45-year-old Fruitport has been busted for child exploitation.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit says its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was assisted by the MSP Rockford Post and the Fruitport Township Police Department in arresting Wayne Thomas Fuller.

He was busted after a search warrant was executed at his home on Wednesday, June 13, according to an MSP news release. Police say Fuller was arraigned on three counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material (making), and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit “encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.”

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.