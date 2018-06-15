MUSIC: The Accidentals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Accidentals will be one of the many bands performing at Taste of Muskegon over the weekend.

Hailing from right here in Michigan, this Traverse City based band was named one of Yahoo Music’s “Top 10 Bands to Watch in 2017.” This year, they launched a new album called "Odyssey," which is built upon the foundation of real life experience through adversity and finding strength in vulnerability.

The Accidentals gave us a preview of their performance with "Odyssey" and "Michigan and Again."

See them perform at Taste of Muskegon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

To listen to more of their music, visit theaccidentalsmusic.com.