OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan man has broken a state record when he caught the largest black buffalo fish on June 12 on the Grand River in Ottawa County.

The fish, caught by Brandon Kramer of Muskegon, weighed 47 pounds and was nearly 40 inches long.

Kramer’s catch beat the previous record which was a 44 pound black buffalo fish that was caught back in 2015.