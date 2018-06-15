ND Football coach speaks at charity event for West Michigan nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The head coach of Notre Dame's Football team was in West Michigan Thursday evening to show his support for an area non-profit that helps families dealing with unexpected loss.

Coach Brian Kelly, who is the former coach at Grand Valley State University, was the keynote speaker at the annual fundraiser for the Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation.

Kristi Kinzler created the organization in Jason's honor to help families who have lost their primary caregiver.

Kelly coached Jason at GVSU and says this West Michigan community is always willing to help others.

"It's just a great community," Kelly said. "It's another centered community where they are always thinking about how they can help and it was a great place for us to raise our kids, we lived in the dorms at Grand Valley raising our three kids, my wife and I. She had her first battle with cancer here and got through it so it is a very special place to us."

It is not yet clear how much money was raised last night.