Pence visits Michigan for Schuette fundraiser, tax event

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence came to Michigan to raise money for Bill Schuette’s gubernatorial campaign and to highlight the effect of federal tax cuts on businesses and workers.

Pence first attended a fundraiser Friday for the Republican state attorney general in Birmingham and then visited a construction company in Rochester to tout the tax changes before traveling to Columbus, Ohio.

He said cutting taxes and regulations have helped Frank Rewold & Son and its employees. The firm where he stopped is marking a century in business.

Pence was met with protests at both stops. The Michigan Democratic Party calls the tax cuts “giveaways to millionaires.”

The former Indiana governor gave a commencement speech in May at Hillsdale College. He and President Donald Trump have endorsed Schuette in the governor’s race.