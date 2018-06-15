Police: Restaurant robbery suspect arrested in casino parking lot

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 28-year-old Battle Creek man is in custody after an armed robbery at a BBQ restaurant.

The robbery happened at about 12:20 p.m. Friday at OT’s Up-N-Smoke BBQ, 20 Beadle Lake Rd.   A weapon was used during the incident but no one was injured, according to police.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says the suspect was later located in a vehicle in the parking of the Firekeepers Casino.

He was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County jail. He will be identified when he is formally charged.

