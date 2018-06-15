Pre-cut melon recall expands; 3 cases of salmonella reported in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – Three cases of salmonella linked to a multi-state recall of pre-cut melons have been reported in Ottawa County.
The pre-cut melons were recalled from several states last Friday, including in Michigan.  The melons were sold in clear plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Caito Foods LLC on June 8 recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys containing at least one of those melons that were produced at its facility in Indianapolis.

Friday, ten more states, (Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee) were added to the recall list.

Here is a full list of stores that may have sold the tainted melon

Consumers who have purchased cut melon from these locations should throw it away. In addition, the agency has advised retailers not to serve or sell precut melon products distributed by Caito Foods Distribution, Gordon Food Service or SpartanNash Distribution.

