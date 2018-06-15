Schedule on I-96 closure changes again

WALKER, Mich. — The closure of eastbound I-96 between Alpine and Plainfield avenues has been extended and the closure of westbound I-96 in the same area has been postponed.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 will now reopen on July 2. For the July 4th weekend, both eastbound and westbound I-96 will remain open. Westbound I-96 between Plainfield and Alpine avenues will be closed from July 5 to August 30.

While the ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 is closed, it will be extended in length to allow drivers more time to get up to speed and merge when entering the freeway.

Eastbound construction, which has included pavement replacement and work on several bridges, was extended earlier from its original June 23 completion date to June 28.