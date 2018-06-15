Schoolcraft falls to Riverview Gabriel Richard in state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Riverview Gabriel Richard took advantage of a pair of Schoolcraft errors to score 5 unearned runs in the bottom of the 6th inning and held on to beat the Eagles 5-2 in a division 3 state semifinal at Michigan State University.

Schoolcraft struck 1st in the top of the 5th inning as Austin Edwards walked, stole 2nd, went to 3rd on a pitch in the dirt and scored on a wild throw.

Later in the 5th, Connor Nutt walked with the bases loaded to score Wyatt Adams and give the Eagles a 2-0 lead after 4 and a half innings.

2 Schoolcraft errors in the bottom of the 6th inning opened the door for the Pioneers which got and a 2-run double from Frank Klamerus and a 2-run single from Hayden Flynn.

Freshman Alex Thole started on the mound for the Eagles and kept Gabriel Richard off the board for the 1st 4 innings. Thole finished the game pitching 5 1/3 innings allowing 6 hits, 5 runs, none of them earned, he walked 1 and struck out 2.

Schoolcraft finishes the season at 22-12 after a marvelous turnaround that saw them win 12 straight games before Friday's semifinal.