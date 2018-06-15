× Soccer, golf and baseball – Weekend Schedule on FOX 17

(FOX 17) – A busy summer weekend with sports means some changes to FOX 17 programming this weekend.

Saturday, the FOX 17 Morning News will end an hour early for continuing coverage of the FIFA World Cup which starts at 8:00 a.m. Argentina will take on Iceland starting at 9:00 a.m.

When that game ends, U.S. Open golf will air from 11:00 a.m. until about 7:30 p.m. But, wait, there is more! The Fox Major League Baseball Game of the Week airs at 8:00 p.m., featuring the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Whatever time is left after that game, before midnight, we’ll have FOX 17 Late News.

Sunday, the FOX 17 Morning News ends earlier, this time at 7:00 a.m. for FIFA World Cup coverage. Costa Rica takes on Serbia at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Open golf resumes at 10:00 a.m. and runs through its conclusion in the evening.

Also pre-empted on Sunday is the weekly Mass at the Cathedral of St. Andrews in Grand Rapids. It will air live at 10:00 a.m. on Antenna TV, which is channel 17.2 on your over-the-air antenna. Antenna TV can be found on Comcast on channel 295 or 1192. To find Antenna TV in your area, click here and search your zip code.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids will also be streaming mass on their Facebook page. You can watch that here.