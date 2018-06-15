× State Senate Majority Leader calls for Engler to resign from MSU

LANSING (AP) – The Michigan Legislature’s highest-ranking leadership has called on interim Michigan State University President John Engler to resign.

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for state Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, said Friday that the senator “is very disappointed and does agree that Engler should resign.”

The statement from Meekhof, a Republican from West Olive, joins mounting calls from legislators and others for Engler, a former Republican governor of Michigan, to step down. Engler has faced criticism for his handling of a campus crisis surrounding disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

On Wednesday, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that Engler has suggested the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a “kickback” from her attorney. His claims have been widely panned by Nassar survivors.