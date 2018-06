× Stop on by the Eastern & Alger Pop-Up Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Stop by the Eastern & Alger Pop-Up Market on Saturday for all kinds of goods.

Happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alger Heights Business District.

Shoppers can find antiques, homemade decor, and original artwork.

The market runs every third Saturday through October, so if you cannot make it, just catch it again next month.

It doesn’t cost anything to go, but bring your wallet to grab some good finds.