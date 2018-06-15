Taste of Muskegon kicks off tonight

Posted 10:49 AM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43AM, June 15, 2018

Looking for some options on where to take the family for dinner tonight? Try a variety of places in downtown Muskegon as the Taste of Muskegon event kicks-off tonight, and continues through Saturday.

33 food vendors from all over Muskegon will offer a variety of dishes and beverages. In addition to food, there will be a Kids Zone, bounce houses, sports teams, face painting, a petting zoo, street luge, firetrucks, a smokehouse, a K-9 unit and more.

Friday night will have live music performances by Merchang and Corbin, the Accidentals (who performed live on the Morning Mix). Then on Saturday there will be music by Electric Red, and Let There Be Rock.

On Saturday there will be a Beer Garden featuring a Tequila Cantina with over 20 varieties of tequila, plus a Craft Beer Competition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All money will benefit the Muskegon Farmers Market, who will be passing out free apples and Kitchen 242 will have food demonstrations.

It all starts at 4:30 on Friday night at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. Saturday's events will happen from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a complete event schedule, visit tasteofmuskegon.org.

