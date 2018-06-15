Tropical Smoothie Cafe to offer free smoothies Friday for Nat’l Flip Flop Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is National Flip Flop Day and the celebrate Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering free smoothies.

From 2- 7 p.m. customers will be able to get a free 16 ounce orange, banana, pineapple and mango smoothie.

Although the smoothies are free, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be accepting donations and the proceeds will be donated to Camp Sunshine which is a nonprofit that provides a Maine Retreat for children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

