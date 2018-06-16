× Albion police investigate stabbing

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion Department of Public Safety is investigating a stabbing – and its connection to a second incident at a different location.

It happened Saturday afternoon. The Albion DPS says officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the 800 block of N. Berrien Street. When they got there, they found a man in the front yard of a home with a stab wound to the abdomen. They say he was driven by ambulance to a hospital in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, police were being dispatched at about the same time to what was reported to be a second stabbing, at the Family Fare Supermarket, on N. Eaton Street. According to a DPS news release, officers determined after they got to Family Fare that the person there had been involved in the other incident on Berrien Street. And that person was then taken to the hospital with injuries “consistent with being struck with some type of blunt object.”

Police didn’t say what led up to the incidents, how exactly they were connected, and if the person involved in the second incident was a suspect in the first.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective/Sergeant Wygant at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.