Big 3rd inning leads Centreville to 1st softball state title in school history

EAST LANSING, Mich -- The Centreville softball team scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning and held on to beat Coleman 5-2 in the division 4 softball state championship game.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Hannah Duchene singled home Morgan Walton to tie the game and 3 more runs came home on a Comets throwing error as the Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead.

Emma Russell added a little insurance with an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th inning for a 5-2 lead.

Duchene pitched a complete game allowing 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks and struck out 3.

Kenleigh West-Wing was 2-2 with a 2 runs scored and Jaeden Blades was 1-3 with a run scored for Centreville.

The Bulldogs finish the season 36-6 winning the 1st softball state championship in school history.