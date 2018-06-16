UPDATE at 11:23 p.m. Saturday:

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 there are still about 36 power outages in Georgetown Township, due to a separate fault (incident) in an underground system. The outage numbers have gone up and down since the first outages were reported early Saturday evening.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority had told FOX 17 around 10:30 p.m. the power had been completely restored in Georgetown Township. Dispatch said it had fielded no reports of traffic-light outages during the more than four hours that the electricity was out in some areas. Consumers Energy tells us the power outage was due to an equipment failure at the Rosewood substation; power was largely restored by 10:02 p.m.

—————-

UPDATE at 10:10 p.m. Saturday:

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Consumers Energy crews had whittled the number of outages down to fewer than three dozen by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, but the problem took a turn for the worse late Saturday night. As of 10:10 p.m., Consumers Energy was reporting on its Outage Map map more than 5,800 power outages. And the outage area had grown eastward and northward from the original outage area west of 28th Avenue.

As of 10:10 p.m. the outages had expanded into Jenison, east past Cottonwood Drive and north of Fillmore Street. And no estimated restoration time was given for what Consumers Energy was labeling as “Outage Area 2” ; instead the utility company said it was “awaiting investigation results.” About 2,644 customers were in the dark at that time in Outage Area 2. As for the original outage area (“Outage Area 1”), the Outage Map indicated 705 Consumers customers were without electrical service, and the estimated time of restoration was listed as 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

———————–Original article:

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Consumers Energy estimates power will be out in some sections of Georgetown Township until 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 a blown transformer at Baldwin Street/20th Avenue caused the electrical outages around 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The affected area is east of 48th Avenue, just north of Port Sheldon Street, and south of Fillmore Street.

Consumers Energy’s Outage Map indicates more than 700 of its utility customers were impacted.

Consumers crews were on the scene before 7 p.m., investigating and making repairs.