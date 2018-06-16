Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Albion

Posted 12:08 PM, June 16, 2018, by
boil advisory

ALBION, Mich. — Due to complications in repairing a water main in the the area of Dalrymple Street and Irwin Avenue, the city of Albion was forced to turn off the water.

Therefore, anybody living in the following areas of Albion is are under a Boil Water Advisory until at least Monday.

  • 600-1217 S. Dalrymple St .
  • 101-712 Irwin Ave.
  • 402-517 Mechanic St.
  • 810-907 S Clinton St.
  • 600-613 Oarchard Drive.
  • All of Crescent Street, Manor Street and Woodlawn Boulevard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s