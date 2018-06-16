Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Due to complications in repairing a water main in the the area of Dalrymple Street and Irwin Avenue, the city of Albion was forced to turn off the water.
Therefore, anybody living in the following areas of Albion is are under a Boil Water Advisory until at least Monday.
- 600-1217 S. Dalrymple St .
- 101-712 Irwin Ave.
- 402-517 Mechanic St.
- 810-907 S Clinton St.
- 600-613 Oarchard Drive.
- All of Crescent Street, Manor Street and Woodlawn Boulevard.