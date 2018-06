Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Jaydon Huyser's 2-run triple in the top of the 3rd inning gave Caledonia the lead for good as the Fighting Scots beat Hartland 6-4 to claim the division 1 state championship.

Caledonia got on the board 1st on an RBI single off the bat of Abby Mitchell in the top of the 1st inning.

The Eagles came back with 3 off of Fighting Scots pitcher Sammie Gehrls in the bottom of the 1st.

Gehrls settled in, however, and pitched a complete game striking out 3, including the final 2 batters of the game.

The state championship is the 1st in softball for Caledonia.