Alcohol believed to be a factor in car vs. home crash

Posted 5:55 AM, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, June 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman may face charges after crashing her car into someone’s home.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Burton Street.

Police say the driver was headed westbound, when she flipped her car, causing it to roll over several times before crashing into and destroying a porch.

Residents were home at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police believe both alcohol and speed may have been a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s