Alcohol believed to be a factor in car vs. home crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman may face charges after crashing her car into someone’s home.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Burton Street.

Police say the driver was headed westbound, when she flipped her car, causing it to roll over several times before crashing into and destroying a porch.

Residents were home at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police believe both alcohol and speed may have been a factor.