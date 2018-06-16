Castellanos powers Tigers past White Sox 7-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Detroit’s two-run eighth, helping the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Castellanos hit a three-run drive in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth. It was his first multihomer game since Aug. 22 against the Yankees and No. 4 for his career.

The Tigers blew a 5-0 lead but recovered in time to improve to 7-1 against the lowly White Sox this year. Buck Farmer (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Charlie Tilson drove in two runs for Chicago, which has dropped three in a row. Kevan Smith had two hits and scored a run.

Tilson hit a two-run single off Jordan Zimmermann in the fifth and Jose Abreu tied it at 5 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, but the Tigers went ahead to stay in the eighth.

Victor Martinez sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single against Jace Fry (0-1). Bruce Rondon then came in and walked John Hicks. JaCoby Jones popped up a bunt and Rondon dove for the ball, but it trickled out of his glove to load the bases.

With the infield playing in, Iglesias hit a dribbler up the middle that bounced off second baseman Yoan Moncada’s glove for a run-scoring infield hit. Rondon then threw four straight balls to Niko Goodrum, forcing in another run.

Shane Greene worked the ninth for his 19th save.

Lucas Giolito pitched 5 1/3 innings for Chicago, allowing five runs and six hits. The right-hander is just 1-3 in his last five starts.

Zimmermann was charged with four runs and four hits in five innings in his first start after missing six weeks with a right shoulder impingement.

ROSTER MOVES

To make room for Zimmermann on the active roster, right-hander Artie Lewicki was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Francisco Liriano (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia (left knee sprain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday night. … OF Avisail Garcia (right hamstring strain) will continue his rehab assignment with Charlotte on Sunday following a day off on Saturday. … RHP Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff inflammation) threw 25 pitches off the mound in his most rigorous workout since going on the DL in April.

UP NEXT

LHP Blaine Hardy (2-1, 3.55 ERA) takes the mound as the Tigers go for the sweep on Sunday. Hardy has allowed two runs or less in five of his six starts. James Shields (2-7, 4.63 ERA) goes for the White Sox.