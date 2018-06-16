Coloma wins state championship with thrilling come-from-behind win

Posted 5:42 PM, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08PM, June 16, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich —- Coloma scored 3 runs in the 6th and 3 more in the 7th to stun Millington 7-6 and win the division 3 Softball State Championship Game.

Trailing 5-1 after 5 innings, the Comets got RBI's from Morgan Wagner, Jaidyn Hutsell and Mya Potter to cut the deficit to just 5-4.

After the Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the 6th, Coloma scored on an error followed by a sacrifice fly from Kayla Yore and an RBI double from Wagner.

Hutsell, who had pitched the first 3 2/3 innings came back into the game to get the final 3 outs in the 7th inning and secure the title for the Comets.

The title is Coloma's 1st state championship in softball.

