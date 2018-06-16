Fire guts Roosevelt Park garage, spreads to house

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — A late-night fire Friday gutted a garage in Roosevelt Park and did some damage to the attached house.

So says the Norton Shores Fire Department, which is contracted to fight fires in Roosevelt Park. Norton Shores Fire Lieutenant Ben Chartier tells FOX 17 a car inside the garage at 3115 Maple Grove Road was destroyed, as well.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Says Chartier, “When the first (fire) truck arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire showing. They got hoseline on it as soon as they could, but it spread to the (house) attic space.

“We started pulling down ceilings, and tried to save as much property as we could.”

There’s no word yet on what started the two-alarm fire. Chartier says crews from Muskegon Heights, the Roosevelt Police Department, the Norton Shores Canteen and Pro-Med Ambulance also responded to the scene. But there were no injuries: “Everyone was out of the house by the time firefighters got there.”

Lieutenant Chartier says a fire inspector was still looking into the cause of the fire, and calculating damages in terms of dollar loss. As far as the house, the fire was contained to the attic, but he says the whole home sustained smoke and water damage.