Forest Hills Northern finishes season as Division 2 state runners-up

Posted 11:16 PM, June 16, 2018

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team traveled to Williamston on Saturday to take on Marian in the Division 2 State Championship game.

The Huskies tied up the game 1-1 in the first half, but Marian scored two goals before halftime and wouldn't look back from there, winning 4-2 over FHN to capture the state title.

