'Grand River Water Festival' one week away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are only one week away from the Grand River Water Festival.

It kicks off on Saturday June 23rd, on Monroe Ave. from noon until 10 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

The all day festival features folk, country, bluegrass and blues music.

It’s also educating and raising awareness on water quality issues.

There’s no cost to attend.