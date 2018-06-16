Harry Potter in the Park one week away

MIDDLEBURY, VT - OCTOBER 26: Middlebury College hosted the first large Intercollegiate Quidditch Tournament. Twelve teams from around the country traveled to Middlebury College: Princeton University, Vassar College, Louisiana State University, University of Washington, McGill University, University of Massachusetts, Boston University, Chestnut Hill, Emerson College, Green Mountain College, and Ives Pond, a club team from Buffalo, New York. Quidditch, the sport from JK Rowling's Harry Potter books, was adapted into a real-life game which began at Middlebury College in 2005. The sport is a cross between soccer, dodgeball, and rugby. The goalie for Green Mountain College watches a missed shot by a player from Ives Pond on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/Getty Images)

SPARTA, Mich. — West Michigan is celebrating “Harry Potter in the Park” on June 23rd.

The event is taking place in Rogers Park in Sparta starting at 3 p.m.

You can expect lots of magic, and even some quidditch.

Creatures from Blandford Nature Center will also be there.

Wear your favorite character’s costume, because there will be a parade as well.

Admission to the event is 15 dollars.

