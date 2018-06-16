× Harry Potter in the Park one week away

SPARTA, Mich. — West Michigan is celebrating “Harry Potter in the Park” on June 23rd.

The event is taking place in Rogers Park in Sparta starting at 3 p.m.

You can expect lots of magic, and even some quidditch.

Creatures from Blandford Nature Center will also be there.

Wear your favorite character’s costume, because there will be a parade as well.

Admission to the event is 15 dollars.