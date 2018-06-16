× Heat Advisory issued for Father’s Day; Air Quality Alert, too

WEST MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Heat Advisory for all of West Michigan on Sunday. The advisory goes into effect at noon and will last until 8 PM. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s with high humidity. That humidity will lead to it feeling like it is close to 100 degrees at times on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality also issued an Air Quality Alert that’s in effect through Sunday. It designated both Saturday and Sunday as “Action Days” for elevated levels of ozone, saying pollutants would be in the unhealthy range for people who are sensitive to it. The affected counties include Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Van Buren. People with respiratory diseases such as asthma were advised to limit “prolonged outdoor exertion.” Also, hold off on activities that cause ozone, like using gasoline-powered equipment and charcoal lighter fluid.

If you are planning on being outside tomorrow, wear loose clothing and drink plenty of water. Find ways to stay cool, including plenty of breaks in the shade or in a building with air conditioning. Sunshine will also be abundant tomorrow, meaning the UV index is expected to be very high. Keep sunscreen on-hand and apply it often. If possible, schedule outdoor activities during the early morning or evening hours when conditions will be cooler.