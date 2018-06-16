× Kalamazoo bike rider hit while riding against traffic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A bicycle rider was hospitalized after being struck while riding against traffic Saturday morning.

At 9:09 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Pubic Safety ofiicers were dispatched to a bicyclist vs. vehicle injury accident. Upon arrival, officers located a bicyclist with a severe facial laceration and possible head injury. In addition, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

After an investigation it was determined the bicyclist was traveling against the flow of traffic when the accident occurred. The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to remind bicyclists the safest way to travel on a roadway while riding a bicycle is to follow the rules of the road and always wear a helmet.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.