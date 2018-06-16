× MSP looking for alleged hit-and-run driver who struck motorcycle

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating what they say was a hit-and-run crash Friday night that sent two motorcycle riders to a hospital.

It occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday, in Kalamazoo County’s Schoolcraft Township. The location was southbound U.S.-131 at U Avenue.

State Police at the Paw Paw Post say in a new release the at-fault driver fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, and “it may possibly have minor damage to the rear driver side.”

Both riders on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike, and had to be taken by paramedics to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. State Police say the man on the motorcycle appeared to have minor injuries, while the female passenger may have sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses to the crash – or anyone else with more information about it – should contact the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at (269)-657-5551, or the Kalamazoo County Dispatch at (269)-383-8821.

Assisting State troopers at the crash scene were members of the Schoolcraft and Vicksburg police departments, and South County EMS/Fire.