EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say they’re investigating a reported shooting in Calhoun County on Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Jericho and Walnut Ct.

According to the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, shots were fired between two subjects before a male victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.