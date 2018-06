Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Escanaba pitcher Gabrianna Salo struck out 13 South Haven hitters as the Eskimos beat the Rams 5-0 in the division 2 softball state championship game.

South Haven had 3 hits in the game, Hannah Mines, Hayley Kreiger and AJ Jeffries each had a single.

Kreiger pitched a complete game allowing 7 hits, 3 earned runs, she walked 1 and struck out 9.

The Rams finish the season at 32-9.